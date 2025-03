A POWERFUL 7.7 MAGNITUDE earthquake has hit central Myanmar this morning, damaging buildings and forcing evacuations across south-east Asia.

The tremors were felt as far as China and Thailand, with footage on social media showing people evacuating buildings in Bangkok and gathering in the streets.

Myanmar officials warned that a hospital in the capital city of Naypyidaw as become a “mass casualty area” following the tremors.

Rows of wounded were treated outside the emergency department of the 1,000-bed general hospital, some writhing in pain, others lying still as relatives sought to comfort them.

The tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing this afternoon at a shallow depth. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on Friday, buckling roads in the capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailandhttps://t.co/cte2o2ehjC pic.twitter.com/dJCl6QTY3G — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 28, 2025

The earthquake also majorly impacted the city of Bangkok located hundreds of miles from the epicentre, where authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Damage was reported to buildings across the city after the quake, including a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper that collapsed in the city’s north.

A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran. Possible casualties are not yet known.

The skyscraper, under construction for government offices, has trapped 43 workers after it was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds, police and medics said.

⚠️ A building in Bangkok has collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar.



Read the latest here ⬇️https://t.co/W55FaSt9pv pic.twitter.com/PTa8WyQ6Dq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 28, 2025

