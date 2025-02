OVERNIGHT TREMORS SHOOK Greece’s popular tourist destination Santorini, prompting some people to sleep outdoors and others to leave by plane or ferry.

Over 200 minor earthquakes were recorded at sea or on surrounding islands.

The strongest, which was of magnitude 4.6, struck the waters between Santorini and Amorgos.

Schools on the island, which has a population of 15,500, were closed.

Greek media reported that several people spent the night outdoors, either in their cars or areas designated as safe by the authorities.

Many left the island on flights or ferries.

An 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 7.10 am local time this morning northwest of the small island of Anafi, near Santorini, according to the Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens.

Efthymios Lekkas, the president of the Organisation of Antiseismic Planning and Protection, told ERT public broadcaster today that there was a “faint possibility of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake” but ruled out one measuring over six.

Greek authorities have asked people to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces and stay away from certain ports, derelict buildings, and empty swimming pools.

Santorini is one of Greece’s beloved tourist destinations, welcoming 3.4 million visitors in 2023.

