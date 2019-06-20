This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish economy is set to continue to grow, but could be hit with a 'negative shock' from a No Deal Brexit

That’s according to the latest economic forecast from the ESRI.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 6:20 AM
39 minutes ago 1,260 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4688899
Image: Shutterstock/BoPhotoAdventures
Image: Shutterstock/BoPhotoAdventures

THE IRISH ECONOMY will continue growing this year and next despite considerable uncertainty around Brexit and deteriorating trade relations between the US and China. 

That’s according to the latest economic forecast from the ESRI.

The ESRI states that despite significant international uncertainty, the domestic economy is now expected to grow by 4% this year and a further 3.2% next year. These rates are marginally up on previous forecasts. 

However, the ESRI warns that these growth rates are subject to the assumption that the UK won’t crash out of the EU in October later this year as a result of a No Deal Brexit. 

The ESRI analysis suggests that Brexit and uncertainty in the US has already had a negative impact on the Irish economy. 

It also states that the unemployment rate is due to fall to 4% by the end of next year, with evidence of wages and costs increasing. 

“Given the particularly robust performance of the Irish labour market, it is clear that the domestic economy is now effectively operating at full capacity,” the ESRI states.

Taking this into account, forecasters recommend that the government run a “contractionary budget” in 2020 in order to prevent the economy from overheating. 

“This could involve the Government increasing taxes in areas which would not have a distortionary impact on the labour market,” the ESRI states. 

However, the report stats that all this would need to be revised in the event of a negative economic shock should the UK crash out of the EU in the case of a No Deal Brexit. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie