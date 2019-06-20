The Irish economy is set to continue to grow, but could be hit with a 'negative shock' from a No Deal Brexit

THE IRISH ECONOMY will continue growing this year and next despite considerable uncertainty around Brexit and deteriorating trade relations between the US and China.

That’s according to the latest economic forecast from the ESRI.

The ESRI states that despite significant international uncertainty, the domestic economy is now expected to grow by 4% this year and a further 3.2% next year. These rates are marginally up on previous forecasts.

However, the ESRI warns that these growth rates are subject to the assumption that the UK won’t crash out of the EU in October later this year as a result of a No Deal Brexit.

The ESRI analysis suggests that Brexit and uncertainty in the US has already had a negative impact on the Irish economy.

It also states that the unemployment rate is due to fall to 4% by the end of next year, with evidence of wages and costs increasing.

“Given the particularly robust performance of the Irish labour market, it is clear that the domestic economy is now effectively operating at full capacity,” the ESRI states.

Taking this into account, forecasters recommend that the government run a “contractionary budget” in 2020 in order to prevent the economy from overheating.

“This could involve the Government increasing taxes in areas which would not have a distortionary impact on the labour market,” the ESRI states.

However, the report stats that all this would need to be revised in the event of a negative economic shock should the UK crash out of the EU in the case of a No Deal Brexit.