Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud did not copy Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On, US court rules

ED SHEERAN HAS won a US copyright lawsuit which alleged he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song Let’s Get It On for his own track Thinking Out Loud.

The British musician was taken to court by the family of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic.

They claimed that Sheeran’s 2014 song, written with collaborator Amy Wadge, bore “striking similarities” and “overt common elements” to Let’s Get It On.

Following a trial in New York, which included several live singing performances by Sheeran, jurors found he had not infringed on the family’s copyright interest in Gaye’s song.

Sheeran sang and played the guitar on the witness stand during the trial, giving jurors a fleeting free concert.

He played the basic four-chord progression of his Grammy-winning song, “Thinking Out Loud,” denying that it is a copy of Marvin Gaye’s 1973 soul classic “Let’s Get It On,” the New York Times said.

The musician also sang what he said were his song’s original lyrics, “I’m singing out now,” ABC News reported.

During the course of the trial, Sheeran said that he was getting support from other prominent musicians who he said share his worries over litigation related to songwriting.

He did not identify any of them, but said they are cheering him on – grateful that he is standing up against what all songwriters view as a threat to their work.

Ben Crump, lawyer for the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Gaye’s soul classic, claimed that his team had “smoking gun proof” that Sheeran copied the song.

In his opening statement, Mr Crump said English pop star Sheeran merged the two songs in concert and jurors will get to see it.

Merging the song was tantamount to “a confession”, Mr Crump said.

“We have a smoking gun,” he said of the concert footage showing Sheeran flipping between the two songs.