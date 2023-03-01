Advertisement

Wednesday 1 March 2023
Ed Sheeran announces surprise 3Arena gig at the end of March
This mini-tour, to promote a May album release, will be Sheeran’s only shows in Europe this year.
49 minutes ago

ED SHEERAN HAS announced a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on 30 March as part of a surprise mini-tour of the UK and Europe to promote his next album.

The ‘Bad Habits‘ singer stated on Twitter that this tour’s performances would be his only shows in Europe this year and that his album ‘-’ (pronounced Subtract) will be released on 5 May.

Fans who preorder the album before Tuesday will be able to access presale tickets for the tour’s Glasgow, London, Dublin, Manchester and Paris shows.

Tickets are priced at €105, and will be on sale on Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday, 10 March.

The singer-songwriter is expected to perform a single from his new album during the tour, as well as older hits.

ED Ed Sheeran / Atlantic Records Cover art for the '-' album Ed Sheeran / Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

Subtract is the latest in a series of mathematical album titles by Sheeran since his 2011 debut ‘+’ (Plus), 2014′s  ‘x’ (Multiply), ‘÷’ (Divide) and 2021′s ‘=’ (Equals).

Sheeran is currently touring Australasia and will be performing in Melbourne, Australia tomorrow night. 

Author
Jamie McCarron
