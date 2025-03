FORMER FORMULA ONE team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76, his family have announced.

The Dubliner, who had spoken publicly of his cancer diagnosis in recent years, died peacefully in South Africa on Thursday morning.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025.”

In a statement shared on social media, Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times. Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed,” he said.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

Jordan ran his own team in F1 between 1991 and 2005 before continuing to be involved in the sport as a broadcaster for the BBC and Channel 4.

His team, which he named after himself, entered 250 races and won four times, with Damon Hill leading home Jordan’s best-ever result – a one-two finish at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix.

Jordan also handed Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, with the German going on to win a record-breaking seven world championships – an accomplishment only matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

He went on to be a pundit for the BBC’s and Channel 4′s F1 coverage, and also appeared as a host on Top Gear.

In December last year, he spoke about his cancer diagnosis on his Formula For Success podcast. He said he had bladder and prostate cancer which spread to his spine and pelvis.

“We’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses like what I’ve got, but he’s a far younger man,” he said.

“But this is a little message, and everybody listening to this: Don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you’ve got chances.

“And there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime. Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.