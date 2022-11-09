Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Man detained after eggs thrown at Britain's King Charles during visit to York

Police officers were seen restraining a suspect following the incident, which left the British Royals unhurt.

37 minutes ago 4,159 Views 5 Comments
Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city
Image: Jacob King/PA

A MAN HAS been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at Britain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla.

Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away.

The king continued shaking hands with a member of the public as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

Police officers at Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway and focus for grand events, were seen restraining the suspect on the ground behind temporary fencing set up for Wednesday’s royal visit.

embedded269680925 A broken egg on the street after it was thrown at Charles and Camilla Source: Jacob King/PA

The man was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.

People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

The suspect was later carried away in handcuffs, with his legs bound by two uniformed officers, who put him in the back of a police van.

embedded269680926 Camilla and Charles attended a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York Source: Jacob King/PA

Charles and Camilla were visiting Yorkshire to carry out a number of engagements.

They were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

