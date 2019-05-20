Eiffel Tower evacuated as person climbs iconic monument

THE EIFFEL TOWER was evacuated this afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the landmark, the company that operates the structure said.

“A climber has been spotted. It’s the standard procedure,” an official told AFP, adding that Parisian police were on the scene.

“We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower.”

The tower is 324 metres tall, (about the same height as an 81-storey building). Local media report that the man began climbing from the second level of the tower.

Updates to follow…