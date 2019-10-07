The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEXFORD: A post-mortem examination is set to take place today on the bodies of two men who died after a light aircraft crashed in Co Wexford yesterday evening.

2. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: Environmental activists planning to bring disruption to 60 cities around the world, will begin a week-long protest today.

3. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson will attempt to save his Brexit plan this week after his French counterpart warned that the EU would decide within days whether an agreement would be possible.

4. #INDEX: Consumer sentiment has dropped to its lowest level in almost six years ahead of the looming Brexit deadline of 31 October.

5. #SEIZURE: Gardaí in Dublin have seized approximately €175,000 in cash as well as cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

6. #JULY PROVISION: The government is to consider changes to an extended education scheme for children with severe learning disabilities or autism spectrum disorders

7. #COMMITTEE: A committee to examine period poverty is to be set up and will aim to deal with the issue in greater detail.

8. #FORECAST: Today will start showery with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees and moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.

