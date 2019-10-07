This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 October, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 7 Oct 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Jack Jelly
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEXFORD: A post-mortem examination is set to take place today on the bodies of two men who died after a light aircraft crashed in Co Wexford yesterday evening. 

2. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: Environmental activists planning to bring disruption to 60 cities around the world, will begin a week-long protest today. 

3. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson will attempt to save his Brexit plan this week after his French counterpart warned that the EU would decide within days whether an agreement would be possible.

4. #INDEX: Consumer sentiment has dropped to its lowest level in almost six years ahead of the looming Brexit deadline of 31 October. 

5. #SEIZURE: Gardaí in Dublin have seized approximately €175,000 in cash as well as cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

6. #JULY PROVISION: The government is to consider changes to an extended education scheme for children with severe learning disabilities or autism spectrum disorders

7. #COMMITTEE: A committee to examine period poverty is to be set up and will aim to deal with the issue in greater detail.  

8. #FORECAST: Today will start showery with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees and moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.

