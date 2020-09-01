This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 7:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #MEPs: Irish members of  the European Parliament have written to the Taoiseach to ask for an exemption from the 14-day quarantine if they receive a negative Covid-19 test result in order to allow them to do their jobs “fully”. 

2. #EU COMMISSIONER: The leaders of the three coalition parties will resume talks today on who they will nominate to replace Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner.

3. #RECOVERY: Economic confidence regressed in August after improving in the early summer, according to the latest industry and consumer surveys.

4. #TESTING: Hong Kong has begun a voluntary mass-testing programme for coronavirus as part of a strategy to break the chain of transmission in the city’s third outbreak of the disease.

5. #DUBLIN: A property developer has secured planning permission to develop a 48-bed apartment block at North Strand in Dublin three years after a planning application was refused following concerns from Irish Rail and residents.

6. #AUSTRALIA: Facebook has threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform.

7. #IRISH RAIL: More than 500 incidents of anti-social behaviour or assaults on staff or passengers have been reported by Irish Rail this year.

8. #BLUE SEPTEMBER: A father-of-two diagnosed with prostate cancer says a blood test saved his life as he aims to raise awareness about the cancer in men. 

