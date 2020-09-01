This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hong Kong begins China-led mass testing programme for Covid-19

The government expects five million people will take part in the programme.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 6:47 AM
1 hour ago 2,878 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192093

2.55262742 Source: PA Images

HONG KONG HAS begun a voluntary mass-testing programme for coronavirus as part of a strategy to break the chain of transmission in the city’s third outbreak of the disease.

The virus-testing scheme has become a flash point of political debate in Hong Kong, with distrust over resources and staff being provided by the China’s central government and fears DNA could be collected during the exercise.

The Hong Kong government has dismissed such concerns, saying that no personal data will be attached to the specimen bottles and that samples will be destroyed in Hong Kong after the exercise.

More than 500,000 people in the city of 7.5 million signed up for the programme in advance, and it will last at least a week.

It is aimed at identifying silent carriers of the virus – those without symptoms – who could be spreading the disease.

The government expects five million people will take part in the programme, which could be extended to two weeks depending on demand.

Hong Kong’s worst outbreak in early July was blamed in part on an exemption from quarantine requirements for airline staff, truck drivers from mainland China and sailors on cargo ships.

At its peak, Hong Kong recorded more than 100 locally transmitted cases a day, after going weeks without any in June.

The outbreak has slowed, with the city reporting just nine cases yesterday, the first time in two weeks that daily infections had fallen to single digits.

2.55253054 Global Covid-19 cases and deaths Source: PA Graphics

However, the government and some experts said community testing can help detect asymptomatic carriers to further stop the spread of the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Respiratory medicine expert professor David Hui that even though infections have dwindled, the proportion of cases with untraceable sources of infection remain between 30% and 40%.

He said: “That means there must be some silent transmission going on, so community testing has some role in picking up these silent transmitters.

“Hopefully if we can identify these people and isolate them for a period of time that may help to break the transmission chain in the community.”

Other experts, such as Dr Leung Chi-chiu, a respiratory specialist and a member of the Medical Council of Hong Kong, said the testing programme plays only a supplementary role in controlling the pandemic in the city, due to the long and variable incubation period of the coronavirus.

Dr Leung said mass testing may not be the most cost-effective method, as it is not easy to pick up the disease in its early development, especially if a person is not symptomatic or did not have recent exposure to an infected patient.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie