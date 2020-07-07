The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA ARREST A garda detective is currently at the centre of a number of allegations after being arrested for suspected insurance fraud.

2. #CMO WARNING Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn has warned against mass gatherings, saying videos from social media have made him “very concerned”.

3. #MELBOURNE Five million people have been ordered to stay at home as Australian city Melbourne reintroduces lockdown measures.

4. #COVID APP The HSE’s Covid-19 contact tracing app appeared on app stores last night, with a formal launch expected today.

5. #BREXIT Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has travelled to London today for face-to-face Brexit talks.

6. #SINN FÉIN The party has suspended all activity in Dublin South-West, following the nomination of controversial councillor Paddy Holohan for mayor.

7. #STATUS YELLOW A status yellow rain warning is in effect for Mayo, Galway and Clare until 4pm this afternoon.

8. #IRISH WATER The Environmental Protection Agency has said that one million people are vulnerable if water systems fail.

9. #POST PRIMARY The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals have called for Covid-19 assistants to be assigned to teachers when schools return.