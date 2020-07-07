This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA ARREST A garda detective is currently at the centre of a number of allegations after being arrested for suspected insurance fraud.

2. #CMO WARNING Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn has warned against mass gatherings, saying videos from social media have made him “very concerned”. 

3. #MELBOURNE Five million people have been ordered to stay at home as Australian city Melbourne reintroduces lockdown measures. 

4. #COVID APP The HSE’s Covid-19 contact tracing app appeared on app stores last night, with a formal launch expected today. 

5. #BREXIT Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has travelled to London today for face-to-face Brexit talks.

6. #SINN FÉIN The party has suspended all activity in Dublin South-West, following the nomination of controversial councillor Paddy Holohan for mayor.

7. #STATUS YELLOW status yellow rain warning is in effect for Mayo, Galway and Clare until 4pm this afternoon. 

8. #IRISH WATER The Environmental Protection Agency has said that one million people are vulnerable if water systems fail.

9. #POST PRIMARY The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals have called for Covid-19 assistants to be assigned to teachers when schools return. 

