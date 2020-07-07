The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Updated 21 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #GARDA ARREST A garda detective is currently at the centre of a number of allegations after being arrested for suspected insurance fraud.
2. #CMO WARNING Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn has warned against mass gatherings, saying videos from social media have made him “very concerned”.
3. #MELBOURNE Five million people have been ordered to stay at home as Australian city Melbourne reintroduces lockdown measures.
4. #COVID APP The HSE’s Covid-19 contact tracing app appeared on app stores last night, with a formal launch expected today.
5. #BREXIT Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has travelled to London today for face-to-face Brexit talks.
6. #SINN FÉIN The party has suspended all activity in Dublin South-West, following the nomination of controversial councillor Paddy Holohan for mayor.
7. #STATUS YELLOW A status yellow rain warning is in effect for Mayo, Galway and Clare until 4pm this afternoon.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #IRISH WATER The Environmental Protection Agency has said that one million people are vulnerable if water systems fail.
9. #POST PRIMARY The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals have called for Covid-19 assistants to be assigned to teachers when schools return.
COMMENTS (2)