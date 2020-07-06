This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin suspends party activity in Dublin South-West following nomination of Holohan for mayor

Paddy Holohan was suspended from the party for five months for comments described as “offensive” on his podcast.

By Sean Murray Monday 6 Jul 2020, 11:11 PM
56 minutes ago 14,892 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5143173
File photo. Paddy Holohan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo. Paddy Holohan.
File photo. Paddy Holohan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SINN FÉIN HAS said that it is suspending all party activity and structures within Dublin South-West following the controversy that surrounded the nomination of Paddy Holohan for mayor of South Dublin County Council

This means there’ll be no meetings of any section of the party in the area until further notice i.e. Cumann, Comhairle Ceantair or Council Group, pending a full review of the area.

The former MMA fighter and Sinn Féin councillor Holohan was suspended from the party for five months following comments he made on his ‘No Shame’ podcast at the start of this year. 

However, he was put forward for the position of mayor by fellow Sinn Féin councillors, in a move that more senior parliamentary members within the party such as Mary Lou McDonald and Eoin Ó Broin said they were unaware of. 

Ó Broin said he was surprised that Holohan was chosen and that he felt it was the “wrong decision”. 

He said: “I have to say I was very surprised he was put forward. Paddy received a five-month suspension for his comments which were offensive and don’t reflect our party policy. He was readmitted after the five months.”

A note to Sinn Féin members in Dublin South-West this evening said the decision to suspend all party activities in that area for the time being came “following some recent political actions taken by some members in the constituency which the Ard Chomhairle views with deep concern”.

The note added: “The National leadership intends to meet with the new Dublin Cuige/Political leadership post the AGM on Saturday 11 July to assess the situation and set the terms of reference for a full review of the area.

Elected Representatives should continue to represent their constituents fully and continue to work from their offices under covid rules.

The comments made by the councillor that emerged prior to the general election earlier this year led to his temporary suspension from the party

When discussing then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Holohan said he believed a “family man with children” should run the country because it would give them a better understanding of certain policies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also said that Varadkar was “separated from society” because of his Indian heritage, despite Varadkar being born and raised in Dublin. 

In a different edition of the same podcast, Holohan claimed that “loads” of underage girls were having sex with men in order to blackmail them.

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie