EIGHT MEN CHARGED in relation to the largest seizure of drugs in the history of the State after a Panamanian cargo ship was dramatically stormed by an elite special forces unit off the southeast coast last year have had their cases transferred to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

At the three-judge court this morning State solicitor Ciara Vibien successfully applied to have all eight men’s cases heard at the court, which deals with terrorism and organised crime-related offences.

The Special Criminal Court can hear certain cases where the Director of Public Prosecutions certifies that the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice and the preservation of public peace and order.

The men face drugs and organised crime charges after some 2.25 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated value of more than €157 million was seized from the Panamanian-registered large bulk carrier MV Matthew in Irish waters in September 2023.

The eight men charged are Ukraine nationals Vitaliy Lapa (61) of Rudanka, Regina Stn, Bendyousk, Ukraine; Mykhailo Gavryk (31) and Vitaliy Vlasoi (31) both with unknown addresses; Jamie Harbron (31) of South Avenue, Billigham, UK; Soheil Jelveh (49), address unknown; Philippines national Harold Estoesta (30), Iran national Saeid Hassani (38) and Cumali Ozgen (49) of Delftselaan, Den Hag, Netherlands.

Vitaliy Lapa and Jamie Harbron are accused of an offence contrary to Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 on dates between 24 September, 2023 and 26 September, 2023, both dates inclusive for possession of drugs within the State. Vitaliy Lapa is also charged with an offence under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 that between 15 July and 25 September, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, he contributed to an activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such activity could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation.

Mr Harbron is also charged with the same Section 72 offence on dates between 21 September and 25 September 2023.

Soheil Jelveh, Mykhailo Gavryk, Vitaliy Vlasoi, Harold Estoesta, Saeid Hassani, Cumali Ozgen face similar Section 72 charges and are further charged with an offence under the Criminal Justice (Illicit Traffic by Sea) Act 2003 and the Misuse of Drugs Act on dates between 24 September to 26 September, both dates inclusive.

On 26 September, 2023, a joint task force comprising members of the Revenue Customs Service, Naval Service and An Garda Síochána interdicted and detained the MV Matthew, which was on a course originating in South America.

After Army Rangers secured the vessel, members of the navy, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue were transferred to the cargo vessel and the ship was then escorted into port.