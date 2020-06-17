This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zappone welcomes arrival of 8 young people from Greek refugee camp

The children will be received into the care of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 7,444 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125819
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN Katherine Zappone has welcomed the arrival of eight young people from a refugee camp in Greece. 

The young people have been separated from their families and are coming here under the International Refugee Protection Programme, which is managed by the Department for Justice. 

The children will be received into the care of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency. 

Preparation for the transfer of the eight young people began in September 2019 when Tusla led a mission to Athens and the children were assessed, screened and approved for resettlement. 

Arrangements for the children were being processed and their arrival had been expected in late March. However, all refugee transport and resettlement programmes were temporarily suspended in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the transfer could not be completed. 

“I am delighted that at last we can welcome these children, whose arrival here was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am very relieved that the young people tested negative for Covid-19 and were able to travel today,” Zappone said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Minister added that Tusla has “developed a detailed and comprehensive plan to care for these young people in their new home, where they will quarantine”. 

“They will be received into Tusla care and will have a chance to adjust to the very difference circumstances in which they will now be living,” Zappone said. 

“I want to thank Tusla for the additional efforts made to ensure all public health advice is adhered to and that the young people, and those caring for them, are protected as they settle into their new homes,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie