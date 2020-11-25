#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Eir to apologise 'unreservedly' to TDs for ongoing customer service issues

The committee will hear how Eir moved customer care staff to remote working “overnight” as a result of Covid-19.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 9:54 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

EIR WILL APOLOGISE “unreservedly” for ongoing issues with its customer service operations when it appears before the Oireachtas Communications Committee today.

In a statement to the committee this morning, the company’s CEO Carolan Lennon will tell TDs that challenges arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in longer wait times for customers contacting its support teams.

Lennon will describe how remote working and the closure of Eir stores have impacted its delivery of customer support services in recent months.

The committee will hear how Eir moved hundreds of customer care staff to remote working “overnight” as a result of Covid-19, and that many of its workers are now carrying out their duties from shared apartments or busy homes with young children.

Lennon will say that remote working meant a number of issues with computers owned by staff were not resolved quickly, and that equipment occasionally had to be sent back to the company’s IT teams to be fixed.

“Working in a bedroom or at a kitchen table is not the job that our staff signed up for and we have lost 80 staff between March and July when we were unable to recruit due to lockdown restrictions,” Lennon will say.

“From March to July the restrictions meant we were unable to hire and train new staff to replace leavers and manage the increased demand.”

The Eir CEO will also highlight how queries that would have been managed in store before the pandemic, such as the replacement of customer SIM cards, are now being managed by the company’s customer support staff instead.

And she will explain that the increased use of home broadband in recent months initially led to a 30% increase in call volume compared with the same period last year.

The committee will hear that at one point, average call waiting times reached half an hour, compared to five minutes’ waiting before the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Lennon will say that average call times have no fallen to below ten minutes for its main care line.

“This is still not where we would like it to be, but resolving care wait times has been our number one priority and we have worked hard in an environment where every call centre in the country has longer than acceptable wait times because of Covid-19,” her statement reads.

She will add that a number of new staff have been hired and trained in Sligo, Limerick and Cork while adhering to safety guidelines, and that this will help to resolve ongoing issues.

