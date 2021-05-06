Man, 70s, dies in fire at his Cork city home

A PENSIONER HAS died this morning in Cork city following a fire at his home.

Cork City Fire Brigade and other emergency services responded to the blaze shortly after 8am this morning at Connolly Park, Ballyphehane on the southside of the city.

It is believed that the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen area of the house, the man, who is in his 70s, was found inside the property.

Sources said the man is well known in the tight knit community and had lived there with his family for much of his life.

A garda spokesperson said that investigators were not treating the fire as suspicious.

“Gardaí attended the scene of a house fire at Connolly Park, Ballyphehane, Cork at 8.20am on May 6, 2021.

“Emergency service attended the scene where a man, aged in his 70s, was found inside the house.

“The man was brought to Cork University Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The scene remains sealed off for a technical examination to be conducted. A file will be prepared for the local Coroner’s Office,” the spokesperson said.