AN POST IS to begin an immediate investigation after a large number of election leaflets were found thrown into a residential bin in Cabra.

In a video showing the discarded leaflets, with are known as Litir Um Thoghcháin, hundreds belonging to Social Democrats candidate Gary Gannon and Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe are visible.

Both Gannon and Donohoe are running for re-election in Dublin Central, a highly competitive constituency. Mary Lou McDonald, Clare Daly, Neasa Hourigan, and Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch are amongst those also contesting a seat.

Each candidate in an election is entitled to send one such letter to each household in their constituency. An Post is the designated postal provider for Litir Um Thoghcháin.

Advertisement

The discarded leaflets.

Speaking to The Journal, Gary Gannon said that he had lodged a complaint to An Post, and referred to the matter as “quite a significant interference in the electoral process”.

“Obviously we’re quite surprised; when you engage with An Post to send out the Litir Um Thoghcháin, there is an expectation that that service would meet the standards you’d expect,” he said.

Gannon said that they were looking forward to seeing the outcome of the investigation. “It’s quite clear there’s been a fault which constitutes electoral interference,” he added.

A short statement from a spokesperson for An Post to the party said that an “immediate investigation” had begun and apologised for any hurt caused. The spokesperson said that An Post would identify the individual responsible and “make sure every piece of mail is delivered”.

Includes reporting by Jane Matthews