This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I took it and paid the price': Ex-Ireland's Got Talent contestant issues Electric Picnic drug warning

Brandon Webb was put into an induced coma last year after falling ill as a result of MDMA.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Aug 2019, 2:46 PM
55 minutes ago 7,844 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4789260
Brandon Webb in hospital last year
Image: Brandon Webb via Facebook
Brandon Webb in hospital last year
Brandon Webb in hospital last year
Image: Brandon Webb via Facebook

FORMER IRELAND’S GOT Talent contestant Brandon Webb, who was put into an induced coma after he took MDMA at Electric Picnic last year, is called on festival-goers not to experiment with drugs. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Miriam, the 20-year-old said he promised his mother he wouldn’t take drugs at the festival after she gave him the “drug talk”. 

“I’ve never touched drugs before. I wasn’t even a big drinker at the time,” Webb said. 

However, he went on to say that his “guard just came down” on the final night of the festival and he decided to experiment. 

“This little crystal was handed to me,” he said.

About an hour or two later I just said go on sure I’ll take it, it’s the last day. I took it and I paid the price for it. 

Webb said he sat down on a chair and within 15 minutes he “didn’t feel right”. 

“As I was sitting in the chair I started having a mini stroke on my left hand side, my whole left side was gone. I actually stood up and I just collapsed and my heart stopped there and then,” he said. 

Webb said he was lucky that a girl he knew was present and gave him CPR.

He was then taken to Naas hospital “where things just went from bad to worse”. 

“There was if not more than 300 seizures in the space of an hour, two hours, obviously my mam and dad and that were called and they came in,” he said. 

“My mum said to me, I was standing looking at you with the nurse and we thought your heart was going to come out through your skin, it was beating that fiercely,” Webb said. 

Because he had so many seizures, the doctors decided to put Webb into an induced coma. 

He was put into the coma on the Monday morning and doctors woke up up on the Tuesday night. He said he had another seizure immediately and he was put under again. 

“That is when they said, right this isn’t good, so everyone was preparing to say goodbye to me,” Webb said.

“Then I woke up on the Friday and all that was wrong with him was a collapsed lung,” he said.

Webb has called on festival-goers not to experiment with drugs this weekend.

“If … me talking about it saves one life this weekend, saves one person from thinking about taking and they’re like ‘Well I saw that picture of that young lad who actually survived so I’m not going to take it’, that’s enough for me,” he said.

Drug seizures

gardaí The drugs seized by gardaí at Electric Picnic yesterday Source: An Garda Síochána

Between today and Sunday, nearly 60,000 festival-goers are set to head to this year’s Electric Picnic.

Yesterday, the gates for the festival opened at 4pm and gardaí said a number of seizures of illegal drugs were made “within minutes”.

The drugs seized included cocaine, ketamine, LSD and MDMA.

Gardaí have said they will continue to carry out searches over the weekend and are reminding people attending that “any seizures made will have consequences for the individual”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie