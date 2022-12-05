Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 5 December 2022
Advertisement

Billie Eilish to headline Electric Picnic 2023 as first 10 acts announced

The lineup also features Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan.

6 minutes ago 495 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal

BILLIE EILISH IS to headline Electric Picnic 2023 alongside Lewis Capaldi and Fred again as the first ten acts have been announced for the line-up. 

Niall Horan, Steve Lacy, Idles and Jamie xx are also set to take to the stage in Stradbally. 

Tom Odell, Rick Astley, Amyl and The Sniffers are remaining four acts to have been revealed so far. 

The remaining tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday. 

The festival is only expected to get bigger after 70,000 people attended this year, and new stage areas The Theatre and Fishtown were opened. 

Tickets are going for the price of €281 for weekend camping, Sunday day tickets are €106 and early entry passes for the Thursday night are priced at €39.05.

This year Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion and Arctic Monkeys put on a stellar show, but festival goers did contend with flooded tends and downpour as typical Irish weather struck on the September weekend. 

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 will be available on ticketmaster. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie