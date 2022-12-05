Billie Eilish to headline Electric Picnic 2023 as first 10 acts announced

BILLIE EILISH IS to headline Electric Picnic 2023 alongside Lewis Capaldi and Fred again as the first ten acts have been announced for the line-up.

Niall Horan, Steve Lacy, Idles and Jamie xx are also set to take to the stage in Stradbally.

Tom Odell, Rick Astley, Amyl and The Sniffers are remaining four acts to have been revealed so far.

Advertisement

The remaining tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday.

The festival is only expected to get bigger after 70,000 people attended this year, and new stage areas The Theatre and Fishtown were opened.

Tickets are going for the price of €281 for weekend camping, Sunday day tickets are €106 and early entry passes for the Thursday night are priced at €39.05.

This year Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion and Arctic Monkeys put on a stellar show, but festival goers did contend with flooded tends and downpour as typical Irish weather struck on the September weekend.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 will be available on ticketmaster.