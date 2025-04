THE LAST ROUND of Electric Picnic tickets were scooped up in minutes this afternoon, meaning that the festival is officially sold out.

The last round of passes for the festival went on sale at midday today and were sold out within 15 minutes.

So far, just five acts (all headlining) have been announced for the Laois festival – Hozier, Chappell Roan, Kings of Leon, Fatboy Slim and Sam Fender.

Most acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Last August, tickets for this year’s EP sold out within hours after going on sale – without any acts having been confirmed.

There were some “hiccups” however with the loyalty scheme on Ticketmaster, which were later corrected.

Electric Picnic will take place this year from 29 to 31 August, and according to organisers is set to be “the biggest one yet”.

The company behind the festival hoping to gain permission to increase the daily numbers attending to 80,000.

This would be a 5,000 increase on the 75,000 tickets that were sold for last year’s event.

Last year’s lineup included acts such as Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris, CMAT, Kneecap, Kodaline and Kylie Minogue.