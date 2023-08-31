Advertisement

# Weather
Mixbag of sunny spells and rain showers on the horizon for this Electric Pinic weekend
The festival is taking place from tomorrow until Sunday.
4 minutes ago

THERE’S A MIX OF rain showers and many sunny spells on the way this weekend as thousands are set to head to Stadbally for Electric Picnic. 

The festival is taking place from tomorrow until Sunday. 

Met Éireann says tomorrow will be rather cloudy at first in parts of the east and north, with scattered showers. However, there will be some sunshine elsewhere once patchy mist and fog clears. 

The sunny spells are due to gradually increase as the day goes on, but the rain showers will too. Some slow-moving heavy downpours are expected, especially in the south and east, with potential for spot flooding. 

The rain showers will die out early tomorrow night and conditions will become mostly dry with clear spells. 

Saturday is due to start out rather dull with low cloud, mist and fog in many areas. However, the cloud is forecast to gradually break up into sunny spells by the afternoon to give a dry day for most. 

Highest temperatures on Saturday will range between 19 and 22 degrees. 

Saturday night is forecast to stay largely dry with variable cloud cover and clear spells. 

Looking ahead to Sunday, any patchy low cloud in the morning is expected to clear to a mix of cloud and spells of hazy sunshine. 

Conditions will be somewhat cloudier in parts of the west and northwest of the country, with occasional light rain or drizzle. 

Top temperatures on Sunday will range between 18 and 22 degrees. 

Thicker cloud with patchy light rain or drizzle is due to sink southeastwards over the country on Sunday night. 

Met Éireann says Monday looks set to bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine with occasional light rain and drizzle. 

Hayley Halpin
