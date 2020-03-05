Elizabeth Warren to drop out of Democratic presidential race, US media reports

US SENATOR ELIZABETH Warren is ending her presidential campaign after a poor showing on Super Tuesday, US media has reported.

Warren, a 70-year-old progressive senator from Massachusetts, will hold a call with her campaign staff today and announce that she is suspending her bid for the party’s presidential nomination, a source told CNN.

Warren led some national polls last summer but she never managed to build a broad coalition to carry her through to success in the primaries, finishing behind fellow progressive Bernie Sanders and moderate Joe Biden in 14 states on Super Tuesday.

Biden reclaimed front-runner status in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after notching up stunning Super Tuesday primary victories over Bernie Sanders and receiving the backing of Mike Bloomberg, who dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, won his home state of Vermont, Utah, meanwhile.

But Biden, powered by strong support among African-Americans and women, swept the seven southern states at play including Texas, where Sanders had been expected to attract strong Latino support.

Warren, the US Senate’s consumer protection champion, became the most high-profile Democrat to throw her hat into the ring when she announced a presidential exploratory committee in December 2018.

She is on the party’s left flank, and built her reputation by holding Wall Street accountable for its missteps.

Warren’s exit from the race means that Tulsi Gabbard, the congresswoman from Hawaii, remains the only remaining female candidate.

On Wednesday, billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced her was dropping out of the Democratic race.

He announced his decision after failing to catch up with Biden and Sanders in the Super Tuesday primaries.

