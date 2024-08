A LARGE FIRE has broken out at the site of a former hotel in Waterford City.

Footage shows black smoke visible from across the city.

The site belongs to Seamus Walsh, a Kilkenny businessman who also owns Waterford Castle.

While in operation, the hotel was named the Ard Rí and Jury’s for a time.

It was last open in 2005 but has fallen into disrepair since. There have been multiple fires at the site over the years.