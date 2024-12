FINE GAEL COUNCILLOR Emma Blain has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Members of Dublin City Council appointed Blain to the role following the election of her predecessor and party colleague James Geoghegan to Dáil Éireann.

She will now serve out the remainder of Geoghegan’s year-long term after receiving support from the majority of her fellow councillors present at a special meeting this evening.

Speaking following the election, Blain thanked those who elected her as the 357th Lord Mayor of Dublin, her family and her colleagues in the chamber.

She committed to supporting the sporting facilities around Dublin city and pledged to assist clubs in encouraging women and girls to continue to play sports. She also outlined plans to keep older residents in mind when drafting plans for future development.

Accepting her role, she said: “Dublin is a wonderful city and in the last year we’ve had to take a long, hard look at ourselves. However, in doing so, we must not lose sight of the essence of what makes this city so special.

“Dublin is a city famed for its rich cultural heritage from the streets that hold this city’s pride, history, the architectural beauty of our buildings, our world renowned literary and musical talent, our proud sporting achievements, the list goes on.”

“But none of that would mean anything without the people that call this city home, the people we represent, Dubliners.

“It is the greatest honour that any Dubliner can have to be elected its first citizen. I am enormously proud this evening to have been given that honour and look forward to meeting our wonderful people from across this city,” Blain concluded.

Blain is a Fine Gael councillor representing the Pembroke local electoral area on Dublin City Council and was first elected in 2016 to Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council. She has also been a member of the European Committee of the Regions since 2020.

The Rathmines native was joined in the chamber by her father, Sydney, mother, Doherty, husband and two children this evening. She previously worked as journalist at the Sunday Independent, and is now the editor of the Church of Ireland Gazette.

Geoghegan, ahead of the election, was invited to address his former Dublin City Council colleagues where he thanked staff at the Mansion House on Dawson Street and addressed a number of issues such as crime, waste and immigration.

He welcomed the measures taken by the council so far, such as a ban on businesses leaving rubbish bags on the streets, the establishment of the Dublin city taskforce and new measures taken to care for immigrants who reside in the city.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have a job, for the rest of my life, that was as meaningful and also as impactful as being the Lord Mayor of Dublin,” he said, adding that he also enjoyed his time as a Dublin city councillor too.

He acknowledged that, though making a few mistakes at the beginning, he was proud of his five-and-a-half years in the chamber. Geoghegan said members, “of all parties and none”, worked well together in the chamber.

The Fine Gael TD, who was elected to Dublin Bay South at the end of last month, was thanked by members from all parties and independents – but was reminded not to “forget” about Dublin city.