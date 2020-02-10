This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Outgoing housing minister Eoghan Murphy re-elected in Dublin at expense of colleague Kate O'Connell

Murphy failed to meet the quota, but was elected at the expense of his colleague Kate O’Connell.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 10 Feb 2020, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 11,956 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5001094
Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy at the RDS yesterday
Image: PA Images
Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy at the RDS yesterday
Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy at the RDS yesterday
Image: PA Images

OUTGOING HOUSING MINISTER Eoghan Murphy has retained his seat in Dublin Bay South, despite failing to get the number of votes required to cross the line.

The Fine Gael TD was elected with 7,602 votes on the eighth count this afternoon, falling 317 votes short of the quota.

His victory came at the expense of his party colleague Kate O’Connell, who was eliminated on the same count with 6,270 votes after Sinn Féin’s Chris Andrews was elected with 8,797 votes.

Murphy was elected alongside Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan, who also failed to meet the quota but crossed the line following O’Connell’s elimination.

Speaking yesterday, Murphy defended his ministerial record despite overseeing rising homelessness and rent increases during his tenure.

He was asked whether his own performance as housing minister was part of the reason for Fine Gael’s vote decline, saying “of course housing and homelessness were major issue in the campaign because everyone cares about it”.

“We have to do more when it comes to getting people off the streets and into homes, but also to do more to help people out of the rent trap to buy their own home,” he said.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie