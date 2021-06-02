#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 2 June 2021
ESB warns of dangers of swimming in reservoirs ahead of bank holiday weekend

Reservoirs are not safe for swimming due to the risk of fast-flowing water and uneven ground.

By Emer Moreau Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 6:13 PM
Poulaphouca Reservoir in Wicklow
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

THE ESB HAS warned the public not to swim in its reservoirs ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

ESB reservoirs are not safe for swimming due to the risk of deep, fast-flowing water, changing water levels and uneven ground.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ESB said it “would like to remind the general public of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir”.

“ESB would also like to remind the general public who use our lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to adhere to current social distancing guidelines”, the statement said.

ESB has reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, Ardnacrusha in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.

The warning comes ahead of a good weather forecast for the bank holiday – Saturday and Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs of 19 degrees Celsius.

There will be some scattered showers on Monday but it will stay warm, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees.

Last year, the ESB reported one case of swimming in a reservoir.

At the time, there were increased concerns about people swimming in reservoirs as many were off school or work due to the pandemic.

