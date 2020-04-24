This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ESB issues warning against swimming in reservoirs during Covid-19 crisis

ESB said it was concerned about the combination of good weather and more people off work and school.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 24 Apr 2020, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 5,961 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083033
The Poulaphoca reservoir in Wicklow.
Image: ESB Press Office
The Poulaphoca reservoir in Wicklow.
The Poulaphoca reservoir in Wicklow.
Image: ESB Press Office

ESB HAS ISSUED a warning against people swimming in reservoirs as the weather gets better. 

In a statement, a spokesperson for ESB said that it had “heard anecdotally of one incident of swimming in an ESB reservoir in recent days”. 

While it is now at “quite a low level”, the spokesperson said that ESB would receive more reports of swimming in reservoirs during warmer summer months. 

The spokesperson said that it was particularly concerning with more people off work and school because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

A statement issued yesterday afternoon warned of the dangers of swimming in any ESB reservoir. 

“This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters. In these challenging times, ESB also reminds the public of the current government requirement to stay at home,” the statement said. 

ESB has reservoirs across the country including at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare and at Lough Nacung in Donegal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie