AS IT STANDS, it is not possible to tax or insure e-scooters or electric skateboards in Ireland.

The government is currently looking to introduce legislation that would regulate the vehicles, which are used on paths as well as on roads.

This week, the European Transport Safety Council said that e-scooters might require national legislation or EU legislation to regulate their use.

So, we’re asking: do you think e-scooter users should need tax and insurance?