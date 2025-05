EU AND UK negotiators have reached agreement on a deal to “reset” their relations post-Brexit, according to diplomats, as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to host the EU’s leaders at a summit in London.

EU diplomats said member states greenlit a trio of texts to be inked at the summit: a Security and Defence Partnership, a statement of EU-UK solidarity, and a Common Understanding on topics from trade to fishing and youth mobility.

Talks ran into last night to resolve disputes over key sticking points — with the sensitive matter of fishing rights top of the list.

Under the final agreement, Britain will keep its waters open for European fishermen for 12 years after the current deal expires in 2026, in return for the bloc indefinitely easing red tape on food imports from the UK.

There will be no change to current access to fish for coastal communities in the UK and no reduction in the British quota or increase in the quota the EU is allowed to catch, it is understood.

On the matter of youth mobility — another main source of friction with London fearing any such scheme could spell a return to freedom of movement between the EU and UK — negotiators agreed to general wording that leaves the haggling for later.

Advertisement

Further details of the deal are expected to be announced at the first UK-EU summit today, where Starmer will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Other issues under discussion included defence and security, with reports of talks on a potential agreement allowing British firms access to a €150 billion EU defence fund.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the fishing agreement, saying: “12 years access to British waters is three times longer than the Government wanted.

“We’re becoming a rule-taker from Brussels once again.”

Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had already described the deal as a “surrender” before knowing the details.

The Tories have set out a series of “red lines” on fishing rights, including ensuring exclusive access to Britain’s territorial sea and resisting “a multi-year agreement which only benefits France”. The Liberal Democrats meanwhile have called for a new UK-EU customs union.

Additional reporting by Press Association