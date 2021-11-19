#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 19 November 2021
Advertisement

EU copyright directive signed into Irish law boosting rights of content creators

The directive requires tech giants to share revenue with publishers.

By Céimin Burke Friday 19 Nov 2021, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,143 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5606074
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE GOVERNMENT HAS signed the EU’s Copyright Directive into Irish law, paving the way for platforms such as Facebook and Google to share revenue with publishers.

The new law is designed to strengthen the rights and protections afforded to a range of copyright holders, including journalists and authors, when their work is shared online.

The Government says it will update Irish copyright law, to “make it fit for purpose in a digital age.”

It means online service providers will have to negotiate agreements with media organisations to allow sharing of articles.

Without an agreement, online platforms will not be permitted to make use of their work, though they will continue to be able to use hyperlinks or short extracts.

It will also provide for wider access and use of copyright protected works for various stakeholders, including the creative sectors, the media, researchers, educators and citizens.

The EU legislation must be adopted by all member states and Ireland is the seventh to sign it into law.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the legislation is part of a broader discussion the Government is having on the future of media.

“Like many aspects of society, the internet has utterly changed the way in which we create, read and watch the news, books, music, TV and films,” Varadkar said.

“The law needs to catch up with this change, and ensure that the rights of our creators, writers, journalists and performers are upheld when it comes to their work being shared online.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It will be up to the publisher and the online provider to negotiate an agreement. People want to keep getting their news from social media so there is a clear, mutual benefit for both parties in reaching these agreements.”

The law grants authors and performers a right to appropriate and proportionate remuneration.

It includes a “transparency obligation” to help them access more information about how their work is being used.

There is a “contract adjustment mechanism” to enable creators to obtain a fair share when the remuneration originally agreed becomes disproportionately low compared to the success of their work.

The law also includes a “right of revocation” which allows them to take back their rights when their works are not being used.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie