EU copyright directive signed into Irish law boosting rights of content creators

THE GOVERNMENT HAS signed the EU’s Copyright Directive into Irish law, paving the way for platforms such as Facebook and Google to share revenue with publishers.

The new law is designed to strengthen the rights and protections afforded to a range of copyright holders, including journalists and authors, when their work is shared online.

The Government says it will update Irish copyright law, to “make it fit for purpose in a digital age.”

It means online service providers will have to negotiate agreements with media organisations to allow sharing of articles.

Without an agreement, online platforms will not be permitted to make use of their work, though they will continue to be able to use hyperlinks or short extracts.

It will also provide for wider access and use of copyright protected works for various stakeholders, including the creative sectors, the media, researchers, educators and citizens.

The EU legislation must be adopted by all member states and Ireland is the seventh to sign it into law.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the legislation is part of a broader discussion the Government is having on the future of media.

“Like many aspects of society, the internet has utterly changed the way in which we create, read and watch the news, books, music, TV and films,” Varadkar said.

“The law needs to catch up with this change, and ensure that the rights of our creators, writers, journalists and performers are upheld when it comes to their work being shared online.

“It will be up to the publisher and the online provider to negotiate an agreement. People want to keep getting their news from social media so there is a clear, mutual benefit for both parties in reaching these agreements.”

The law grants authors and performers a right to appropriate and proportionate remuneration.

It includes a “transparency obligation” to help them access more information about how their work is being used.

There is a “contract adjustment mechanism” to enable creators to obtain a fair share when the remuneration originally agreed becomes disproportionately low compared to the success of their work.

The law also includes a “right of revocation” which allows them to take back their rights when their works are not being used.