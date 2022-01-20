MEPs to vote today on proposals which could see a ban on transporting very young animals

MEPS WILL TODAY vote on proposals to change rules on transporting live animals in Europe, including a ban on the transport of animals which are less than 35 days old.

Several such recommendations have been proposed following a committee report which found that EU provisions about the treatment of animals are not always complied with.

The European Parliament set up the ANIT committee in 2020 to examine the protection of animals during transport and investigate alleged violations of EU rules.

Last month, the committee found that member states do not fully take the different transport needs of animals into account.

Transport violations included a lack of headroom and water or food supply, overcrowding, and the use of inappropriate transport vehicles.

MEPs on the ANIT committee, including Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher, also approved a set of draft recommendations that will be put to a vote in Strasbourg today.

These include proposals in favour of moving to the transportation of semen or embryos over breeding stock, and carcasses and meat over moving live animals which are intended for slaughter.

If approved, the proposals would also mean that live animal exports should only be approved in non-EU countries if they comply with European animal welfare standards.

The draft recommendations call on the EU Commission to update rules, establish limits on journey times for all animals, ban the transport of animals less than 35 days old and add more controls to live animal exports.

The transport of unweaned animals over 35 days old should also be avoided and only allowed in journeys lasting under two hours, the recommendations say.

Speaking at a European Parliament press briefing yesterday, Billy Kelleher said the EU can “have the highest standards” for animal welfare and transport guidelines while also allowing “farmers and the broader rural agricultural community throughout the European Union to continue to farm”.

Kelleher was a shadow rapporteur on the committee which drafted the proposals on transport welfare.

He said animal welfare “must be put at the centre of regulations” in this area, but also “that we take into account rural communities and farmers” in Europe.

Kelleher has, however, said that the ban on transporting animals younger than 35 days and also pregnanct animals in their final trimester would be a “death knell for thousands of jobs in rural Ireland”.

He plans to table alternative proposals around this issue at Parliament, a recent statement said.

Dutch MEP, member of the animal rights party and vice-chair person of the ANIT committee Anja Hazekamp also said there have been many instances of animals being treated poorly in transportation.

“Animals are living beings and they should be protected from pain, from stress, from suffering at all costs, but they simply aren’t,” she said at the European Parliament press briefing.

She said the report confirmed that animals are not protected during transport and changes are “urgently needed”.

However, Hazekamp said some elements of the proposals don’t go far enough, such as on reducing journey times for slaughter but not stopping them outright.

‘Completely unworkable’

However, others argued against the proposals, including Fine Gael’s Colm Markey who said in a statement yesterday that they are “completely unworkable”.

Markey claimed that the measures were “proposed by those who don’t understand farming”.

“Ironically, the proposals – which were put forward ‘in the interest of animal welfare’ – are actually bad for animal welfare and must be rejected,” he said.

The Irish Farmers’ Association livestock chairman Brendan Golden also said the recommendations from the committee have “the potential to severely impact the competitive trade” in Ireland.

He called for Irish MEPs to reject the proposal in today’s vote.

“Irish farmers support and implement the highest welfare standards in the world and this includes the strictly controlled transport of animals. Seeking to change the rules because other countries fail to implement them is not acceptable,” he said in a statement.

The recommendations will be debated today at the European Parliament in Strasbourg with a vote taking place in the afternoon.