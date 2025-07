EUROPEAN TRADE COMMISSIONER Maroš Šefčovič has said that the EU will not hesitate to implement harsh countermeasures on the US to “restore the balance” in the economic relationship between the two countries as Europe seeks to avoid a 30% tariff.

EU trade ministers are meeting in Brussels this morning to discuss the ongoing negotiations between the EU and the US to mitigate potential tariffs which President Donald Trump seeks to increase on member states.

The ministers will discuss the potential response to the US’ latest announcement that a blanket tariff would be increased from an expected baseline of 10% to 30%, which could result in a devastating trade war.

Šefčovič, who has been negotiating with his American counterparts on behalf of the EU, said Europe will not allow the US to take such “unjustified” measures and argued that an escalation of 30% would a breach between the two countries’ existing trade agreement.

Speaking to reporters this morning, he said: “We need to make sure that there’s unity among the trade ministers on the continuing negotiations or, if necessary, the rebalancing measures which we are putting on the table.”

Advertisement

Meetings between Šefčovič and his American counterparts will continue today, one week after a deal looked likely. The Slovak politician acknowledged that talks did not succeed last week, but was adamant that a deal would be reached by the new deadline of 1 August.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, European democracy commissioner Michael McGrath said the EU and the US need to cooperate at a time when both economies are competing with China and other developing markets.

“The negotiations continue, and we stand ready to intensify that dialogue. But in the event of that not being successful, and of the 30% tariff threat that was issued by President Trump coming to pass in two-and-a-half weeks time, then the European response will be firm, will be quick and it will be robust,” Ireland’s commissioner said.

McGrath said that two different scenarios have been planned by the EU, which seeks to target €90bn worth of US exports into European countries. He added that the Commission is seeking to reach a deal.

Ireland’s EU minister Thomas Byrne will represent the government at today’s meeting in Brussels as, closer to home, Tánaiste and trade minister Simon Harris has arranged a number of meetings with European and American counterparts.

Over the weekend, Harris said that there was “no necessity” for the US to escalate the trade row and that it was time for the EU to “redouble our efforts” to come to a positive outcome.