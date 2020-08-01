This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 August, 2020
Winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 sold in Limerick petrol station

This winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Circle K Thomond service station in Thomondgate, Co Limerick.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 2:22 PM
36 minutes ago 3,345 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is appealing for Euromillions players in Co Limerick to check their tickets from last night’s draw.

It comes after a prize worth €500,000 was sold at a filling station near Thomond Park rugby stadium.

Co Limerick is home to one of the biggest ever Euromillions winners, Dolores McNamara, who won €115 million in 2005.

This winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Circle K Thomond service station in Thomondgate, Co Limerick.

The winning numbers from Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are: 11, 12, 15, 32 and 44.

A National Lottery spokesman appealed to people in the Limerick area, particularly those who stopped for fuel, to check their tickets:

Officially it may have been the last day of summer yesterday but for one lucky ticket holder in Limerick, it’s going to be sunny for a long time as they scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

“In fact this is the 19th such winner we’ve had so far in 2020. We are appealing to all out EuroMillions players in Limerick, specifically those who maybe stopped in the Thomondgate area for fuel yesterday, to check those tickets very carefully,” said the spokesman.

Press Association

