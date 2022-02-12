#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 12 February 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's €31m EuroMillions winner bought their ticket in Co Clare

The EuroMillions jackpot has been won by an Irish-bought ticket for the 17th time.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 12 Feb 2022, 1:29 PM
40 minutes ago 4,072 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5681440
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE WINNING EUROMILLIONS ticket worth nearly €31 million was so in Co Clare, the National Lottery has confirmed. 

Last night, the EuroMillions jackpot was won by an Irish-bought ticket for the 17th time in the 18 years of the Europe-wide lottery. 

The winning numbers are:  13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars are 07, 11. 

The total jackpot amount was €30,928,078 and makes it the 9th highest jackpot win in Irish lotto history. 

Last night the National Lottery had urged all players to check their tickets but it has now been confirmed that the winning ticket was sold in Co. Clare. 

Separately, it’s also been confirmed that a shop outside Trim, Co Meath sold the winning ticket for last Wednesday’s €4,687,612 Lotto jackpot.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra store at Summerhill Court in Summerhill, Co. Meath. 

The local store recently sold the top prize winning ticket in the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw and shop owner Geoff Scally said that he was shocked to have sold another winner. 

“We still get customers from far and wide saying congratulations for selling the Millionaire Raffle ticket from New Year’s Eve so I’d say our regulars will be both shocked and delighted to see that we’ve had another big winner in the community,” he said, 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie