Ireland's €31m EuroMillions winner bought their ticket in Co Clare

THE WINNING EUROMILLIONS ticket worth nearly €31 million was so in Co Clare, the National Lottery has confirmed.

Last night, the EuroMillions jackpot was won by an Irish-bought ticket for the 17th time in the 18 years of the Europe-wide lottery.

The winning numbers are: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars are 07, 11.

The total jackpot amount was €30,928,078 and makes it the 9th highest jackpot win in Irish lotto history.

Last night the National Lottery had urged all players to check their tickets but it has now been confirmed that the winning ticket was sold in Co. Clare.

Separately, it’s also been confirmed that a shop outside Trim, Co Meath sold the winning ticket for last Wednesday’s €4,687,612 Lotto jackpot.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra store at Summerhill Court in Summerhill, Co. Meath.

The local store recently sold the top prize winning ticket in the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw and shop owner Geoff Scally said that he was shocked to have sold another winner.

“We still get customers from far and wide saying congratulations for selling the Millionaire Raffle ticket from New Year’s Eve so I’d say our regulars will be both shocked and delighted to see that we’ve had another big winner in the community,” he said,