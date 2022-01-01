#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 1 January 2022
Advertisement

Europe marks the 20th anniversary of euro currency

Notes and coins were introduced in 12 countries on 1 January 2002.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 11:45 AM
26 minutes ago 2,143 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643975
A light installation is projected on to the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany
Image: Michael Probst via PA Images
A light installation is projected on to the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany
A light installation is projected on to the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany
Image: Michael Probst via PA Images

THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the euro as member countries wrestle with the pandemic’s impact on the economy and the European Union forges a new level of financial co-operation to help boost the recovery.

The event was marked at midnight with a light display in blue and yellow, the colours of the EU, projected on its skyscraper headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

The introduction of notes and coins in 12 countries on 1 January 2002 was a massive logistical undertaking that followed the introduction of the euro for accounting purposes and electronic payments three years earlier.

Today, the euro is used in 19 of the 27 EU countries.

The cash introduction saw new euro notes and coins quickly replace Irish pounds, German marks, French francs and Italian lire in ATMs, cash registers and wallets and purses.

Shop customers who paid in the old currencies received change in euros under fixed exchange rates. That swept the old currencies out of circulation as people spent their remaining national cash.

Warnings of a logistical catastrophe did not come to pass.

ECB president Christine Lagarde – in 2002 a lawyer with a global law firm – recalled withdrawing her first euros from a cash machine near her home in Normandy with friends who predicted the switch would overload the machines.

“We made a bet: if the machine gave us French francs instead of euro notes, they could keep the money,” she wrote on the ECB’s website.

“After midnight, we tried the cash machine. It dispensed brand new, crisp euro banknotes, and we all raised a glass to the new European currency.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The bank plans to redesign the banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.

The original designs with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that do not represent any specific place or monument have undergone one relatively minor update since introduction.

The bank is also studying a possible digital version of the currency.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie