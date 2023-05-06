Quiz: How much do you know about Eurovision?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE EUROVISION SONG Contest is back this week in all its pomp and glory.
The two semi-finals will be held this Tuesday and Thursday, and the final will take place on Saturday in the 11,000-seater Liverpool Arena.
Hosting duties have been granted to the UK, who came second in last year’s contest, due to the infeasibility of 2022 winners Ukraine staging the show.
So, how much do you know about the contest and its history?
