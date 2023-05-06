Advertisement

Shutterstock/Alexey Fedorenko
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Eurovision?
The contest is taking place this week in Liverpool.
4.4k
4
57 minutes ago

THE EUROVISION SONG Contest is back this week in all its pomp and glory.

The two semi-finals will be held this Tuesday and Thursday, and the final will take place on Saturday in the 11,000-seater Liverpool Arena.

Hosting duties have been granted to the UK, who came second in last year’s contest, due to the infeasibility of 2022 winners Ukraine staging the show.

So, how much do you know about the contest and its history?

Starting on a down note...when was the last time Ireland reached the final?
Alamy
2020
2018

2015
2022
How many countries are granted automatic entry to the final each year?
Six
Five

Ten
One
We all know (hopefully) that Abba won Eurovision, but what song did they win with?
Alamy
Mamma Mia
Dancing Queen

SOS
Waterloo
How many times have Ireland won?
RollingNews.ie
Four
Seven

Eight
Three
Ireland may soon be surpassed as the nation with the most wins. At six, who currently has the second-most?
RollingNews.ie
Sweden
The UK

Italy
The Netherlands
Which winning act is this?
Alamy
Loreen
Lordi

Måneskin
Kalush Orchestra
True or false: If they win, Australia are required to host the following year's contest in the middle of the night so European viewers can watch it in the evening.
Alamy
True
False
Which US rapper made his Eurovision debut in 2021 when he featured on San Marino's entry?
Shutterstock
Dr Dre
Kendrick Lamar

Flo Rida
Lil Nas X
How many times has Ukraine won?
Alamy
One
Two

Three
Four
Who took home a dreary nul points (zero points) in 2021? (Hint: it's not the guys in this photo. They won.)
Shutterstock
The UK
Ireland

Germany
Azerbaijan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
Dustin
Nul points for you!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Off key
Better brush up!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Semi finals
Not bad!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Jedward
Great work!
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
Johnny Logan
Douze points pour vous!
Share your result:

Author
Emer Moreau
