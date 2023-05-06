Quiz: How much do you know about Eurovision?

THE EUROVISION SONG Contest is back this week in all its pomp and glory.

The two semi-finals will be held this Tuesday and Thursday, and the final will take place on Saturday in the 11,000-seater Liverpool Arena.

Advertisement

Hosting duties have been granted to the UK, who came second in last year’s contest, due to the infeasibility of 2022 winners Ukraine staging the show.

So, how much do you know about the contest and its history?

Starting on a down note...when was the last time Ireland reached the final? Alamy 2020 2018

2015 2022 How many countries are granted automatic entry to the final each year? Six Five

Ten One We all know (hopefully) that Abba won Eurovision, but what song did they win with? Alamy Mamma Mia Dancing Queen

SOS Waterloo How many times have Ireland won? RollingNews.ie Four Seven

Eight Three Ireland may soon be surpassed as the nation with the most wins. At six, who currently has the second-most? RollingNews.ie Sweden The UK

Italy The Netherlands Which winning act is this? Alamy Loreen Lordi

Måneskin Kalush Orchestra True or false: If they win, Australia are required to host the following year's contest in the middle of the night so European viewers can watch it in the evening. Alamy True False Which US rapper made his Eurovision debut in 2021 when he featured on San Marino's entry? Shutterstock Dr Dre Kendrick Lamar

Flo Rida Lil Nas X How many times has Ukraine won? Alamy One Two

Three Four Who took home a dreary nul points (zero points) in 2021? (Hint: it's not the guys in this photo. They won.) Shutterstock The UK Ireland

Germany Azerbaijan Answer all the questions to see your result! RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Dustin Nul points for you! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Off key Better brush up! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Semi finals Not bad! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Jedward Great work! Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Johnny Logan Douze points pour vous! Share your result: Share