Here are the six songs vying to be Ireland's entry to this year's Eurovision Song Contest

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the six-strong shortlist of contenders to be chosen as Ireland’s entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.

Despite failing to win the contest since 1996, Ireland still holds the record for highest number of contest wins, with a total of seven. Sweden are just one win away from tying the record, and have clocked up three Eurovision wins since Eimear Quinn won for Ireland over 26 years ago.

Unsurprisingly, it’s the entry of John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten of legendary punk band The Sex Pistols, and his band Public Image Ltd that has stolen the headlines this morning, but there are five other songs that will go before the public, Late Late Show audience and a panel of judges for the chance to perform under Ireland’s banner this summer.

Here are six songs we’ll be choosing from on February 3. Who would you send?

Too Good For Your Love by ADGY

Hawai’i by Public Image Ltd

Mid Summer Night by CONNOLLY

Down In The Rain by K Muni & ND

We Are One by Wild Youth

Wild by Leila Jane