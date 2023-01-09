Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 9 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Brendan Murray at Eurovision 2017
# eurovision 2023
Here are the six songs vying to be Ireland's entry to this year's Eurovision Song Contest
It’s never too early for Eurovision fever.
494
1
8 minutes ago

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the six-strong shortlist of contenders to be chosen as Ireland’s entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.

Despite failing to win the contest since 1996, Ireland still holds the record for highest number of contest wins, with a total of seven. Sweden are just one win away from tying the record, and have clocked up three Eurovision wins since Eimear Quinn won for Ireland over 26 years ago. 

Unsurprisingly, it’s the entry of John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten of legendary punk band The Sex Pistols, and his band Public Image Ltd that has stolen the headlines this morning, but there are five other songs that will go before the public, Late Late Show audience and a panel of judges for the chance to perform under Ireland’s banner this summer. 

Here are six songs we’ll be choosing from on February 3. Who would you send?

Too Good For Your Love by ADGY

ESC Can / YouTube

Hawai’i by Public Image Ltd

Public Image Ltd - Topic / YouTube

Mid Summer Night by CONNOLLY

CONNOLLY / YouTube

Down In The Rain by K Muni & ND

Academy MusicTM / YouTube

We Are One by Wild Youth

Wild Youth / YouTube

Wild by Leila Jane 

Leila Jane / YouTube

 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     