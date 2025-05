AUSTRIA’S JJ HAS won the Eurovision Song Contest with his pop-opera ballad ‘Wasted Love’.

The announcement was made a the St Jakobshalle arena in the Swiss city of Basel within the last few moments.

The result was determined, as usual, by a combined vote from viewers and professional juries in each participating country.

Israel had moved to the top of the leaderboard as the final round of voting, the results from viewers, was announced. Other hotly tipped acts from the likes of Sweden and France fell by the wayside, leaving JJ in a split-screen finish with the Israeli singer Yuval Raphael.

JJ clinched it as the viewer results came in for his entry, knocking Israel into second place.

“We wish him every success as the Eurovision Song Contest provides a global springboard for his future career,” Eurovision director Martin Green said.

The Irish jury votes were announced by Westlife singer and former Eurovision contestant Nicky Byrne with the panel’s douze points awarded to Austria.

Ireland were not competing in tonight’s finale after being knocked out at the semi-final stage on Thursday night. Norwegian singer Emmy Kristiansen said in the wake of her early departure that she had been honoured to be chosen to represent Ireland and that she was “so sorry” to be exiting early.

The contest was held in Switzerland after Nemo won the contest last year with his gravity-defying performance of The Code in Malmö last May.

The Swiss singer returned to the Eurovision stage during the final to perform a rendition of his 2024 winner in a full-length white dress, following an opening sketch which saw a Mission Impossible-style segment to find the trophy before it was delivered to the hosts.

Interval performances tonight included two Eurovision fan favourites – Finland’s Käärijä and Croatia’s Baby Lasanga, the runner-up acts from the last two contests – duetting in a rap-battle style routine.

Israel protests

There were pro-Palestinian protests in the centre of Basel today to demonstrate against Israel’s inclusion in the contest, while a small group nearby also protested with Israeli flags.

There were also protests within the arena as Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performed, as pro-Palestinian protesters rushed towards a barrier.

Aa spokesman for Israeli broadcaster Kan said the protesters were blocked by security officials but the singer was “shaken and upset”.

A Palestinian flag is unfurled during the Israeli performance tonight. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR said that at the end of the Israeli performance “a man and a woman tried to get over a barrier on to the stage”.

One of the two, the broadcaster said, “threw paint and a crew member was hit”.

The crew member was fine and nobody was injured, the statement added. Swiss police confirmed the two people were handed over to them and later released.

“The police checked the two people and then released them. It is now up to the organiser to decide whether to press charges.”

Protests during the Israeli performance at dress rehearsals for the semi-final show earlier in the week saw large Palestian flags unfurled as Raphael sang.

The song, New Day Will Rise, was met with cheers and boos in the venue tonight. Commentating for the BBC, Graham Norton said there had been a “mixed response” in the arena.