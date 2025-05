EMMY’S ‘LAIKA PARTY’ didn’t make the grade with viewers on Thursday night, so there’s no Irish singer to cheer for at tonight’s Eurovision Grand Final.

But the show goes on – and 26 acts will be competing for glory in the showpiece finale at Basel’s St Jakobshalle arena tonight.

If you’re not planning on sticking through the entire four-hour show, here’s a quick primer on the performances that are worth tuning in for.

SWEDEN

The infectious, folky tribute to the Nordic sauna from comedy-musical troupe KAJ remains favourite to claim the trophy for Sweden.

When are they on? 23rd in the running order

FINLAND

Erika Vikman’s one-woman show brought the house down as she closed proceedings on Thursday and she could well challenge Sweden for the top spot tonight.

When is she on? Unlucky for some … 13th in the running order

ESTONIA

Tommy Cash’s oddball song mocking Italian stereotypes hasn’t gone down well in some quarters, but he has his fans and – much like Australia’s performance on Thursday night – it may be difficult to look away.

When is he on? Third in the running order

SAN MARINO

Yet another song about Italy – this time from a tiny nation entirely surrounded by the larger country. Tutta L’Italia is helmed by veteran DJ Gabry Ponte – the man behind ubiquitous late 90s Eurodance hit Blue (De Ba Dee).

When are they on? Second last tonight – 25th in the running order

UKRAINE

Ukraine’s Ziferblat look like they’ve stepped straight out of 1973, and the stop-start moments make for a fantastically watchable performance.

When are they on? Seventh

MALTA

In a minor Eurovision controversy, Malta’s Miriana Conte was forced to change the name of her song in the months leading up to the contest. Originally called Serving Kant (‘Kant’ being the Maltese word for singing) it’s now been changed to simply ‘Serving’ – reportedly at the request of the BBC.

When is she on? 20th

FRANCE

A beautifully performed, heartfelt ballad from French singer Louane. There’s a surprising amount of sand involved in the stage show. Could challenge Sweden for the top slot.

When is she on? 24th

ALBANIA

Beatriçe Gjergji can’t stop dancing. Kolë Laca doesn’t seem to have got the memo that he’s one half of a Eurovision duo (but his immobile performance is arguably all the better for it). Albania’s Shkodra Elektronike have been a huge hit with fans in Basel and have been chosen by producers to close the show.

When are they on? Last in the competitive section of the show – 26th in the running order.

The Eurovision Grand Final airs on RTE One from 8pm.