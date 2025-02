FORMER RTÉ SPORTS journalist Evanne Ní Chuilinn has said she wants to highlight issues around addiction and mental health during her time in the Seanad.

She delivered her maiden speech in the Seanad yesterday, noting that she didn’t make any remarks the day previous because she “wanted to take it all in”.

Ní Chuilinn said that in the time ahead, she wants to “highlight the issue of dual diagnosis relating to addiction and mental health”.

“We are failing a cohort of people in this country who have found themselves on that knife edge, and I would welcome a debate on that issue,” she added.

A person with a dual diagnosis is someone who presents with a concurrent mental health disorder and a substance abuse disorder.

“Eleven and a half years ago, I lost my brother to suicide, not long after he was turned away from a psychological facility due to his decade-long struggle with addiction,” said Ní Chuilinn.

“Cormac was my younger brother and he is one of the reasons that I sit in this House. I was very proud of him, and he would be very proud of me today.”

Ní Chuilinn remarked that “we have not found a way to treat these people in a holistic way”.

“People cannot enter a rehabilitation centre if they take any kind of medication, even if that medication is for a mental illness,” said Ní Chuilinn.

“However, people cannot get their mental illness treated until their addiction substances have been addressed.”

Advertisement

She described this as a “systemic failing” and warned that “we are failing people when they are at their most vulnerable”.

Ní Chuilinn added: “Hundreds and thousands of people with dual diagnosis do find peace, but not in life.

“I want to work with Members of this House, not just to raise the issue of dual diagnosis but to address it and to navigate a way to help the people who feel they have been deemed beyond help.

“I ask the Leader to invite the Minister to this House for a debate on this matter.”

Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne was appointed as Leader of the Seanad yesterday.

He commended the personal testimony that Ní Chuilinn delivered on her brother Cormac and on the issue of dual-diagnosis.

He said this is “very worthy of debate and I will certainly request that as well”.

Meanwhile, Ní Chuilinn said it was a “huge honour to be nominated to Seanad Éireann” and added that it was a “humbling experience to be here among leaders and change-makers”.

“I want to work with them on issues that are important to the people we represent, but also important to the people who perhaps feel that they do not have representation in the Oireachtas,” said Ní Chuilinn.

“I feel that we have a responsibility to use our voices in that way.”

Support is available:

Samaritans – 116 123; email jo@samaritans.org (suicide, crisis support)

Women’s Aid - 1800 341 900; helpline@womensaid.ie

Men’s Aid - 01 554 3811; hello@mensaid.ie

Safe Ireland - 090 647 9078; info@safeireland.ie

Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Text About It – text HELLO to 50808 (mental health issues)

Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 (suicide, self-harm)