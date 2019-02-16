This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen rape victim who gave birth to stillborn baby released from prison in El Salvador

Evelyn Hernandez was accused of murdering her baby after she gave birth in a makeshift bathroom in her home.

By AFP Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 6,432 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496964
Anti-abortion stickers on a wall in El Salvador
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Anti-abortion stickers on a wall in El Salvador
Anti-abortion stickers on a wall in El Salvador
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A COURT IN El Salvador has released a woman who was sentenced to 30 years in prison after she gave birth to a stillborn baby at home.

Evelyn Hernandez, 20, was freed after serving 33 months for aggravated homicide, and smiled as she was reunited with her parents and a brother in the capital San Salvador.

The court in Cojutepeque, east of the capital, ruled that she will be retried but while living at home.

A hearing has been set for 4 April with a new judge, her lawyer Angelica Rivas said.

El Salvador has an extremely strict abortion ban.

Hernandez gave birth in the makeshift bathroom of her home in the central Cuscatlan region. She was 18 years old and eight months pregnant at the time.

She said her son was stillborn but was convicted of murdering him, abortion rights group ACDATEE said.

ACDATEE cited a pathologist’s report which it said indicated the baby had choked to death while still in the womb.

Prosecutors argued Hernandez was culpable for not having sought prenatal care, ACDATEE said.

The group said Hernandez had not known she was pregnant and gave birth on the toilet after feeling abdominal pains.

She got pregnant as the result of a rape, which she did not report out of fear because her family had been threatened.

Even women who abort due to birth defects or health complications risk jail sentences of up to 40 years in El Salvador.

Campaigners say some have been jailed after suffering miscarriages.

The country’s abortion law made international headlines in 2013 when a sick woman was forbidden from aborting a fetus which developed without a brain.

Under a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the Salvadoran state eventually authorised her to undergo a cesarean section.

The baby died shortly after the procedure.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    57,866  0
    2
    		BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    53,767  174
    3
    		'We love you Mammy': Jedward pay tribute as their mother passes away
    46,070  22
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    783  0
    2
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    523  0
    3
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    241  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    32,804  63
    2
    		'The medication is constantly improving' - ex-Limerick star on living with multiple sclerosis
    29,421  17
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,001  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Last night's First Dates Ireland threw up a classic conundrum, but where do you stand on it?
    24,062  15
    2
    		Ben Foden says Una Healy actually helped him create that infamous Bumble profile ... it's The Dredge
    9,582  2
    3
    		Graham Norton and Alan Carr becoming Drag Race UK judges has divided opinion
    5,125  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    Thieves use digger to rip ATM from wall of filling station in Omagh
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    COURTS
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie