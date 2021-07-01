Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Street artists have been putting the finishing touches to a series of large murals reflecting the essence of Dún Laoghaire in the Dublin town this week Source: Sam Boal.RN

WORLD

Princes William and Harry unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Source: PA

#BRITNEY SPEARS: A Los Angeles court denied Britney Spears’ request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs.

#MIAMI: Rescue efforts at a partially collapsed Florida apartment building have been halted due to concern about the stability of the remaining structure. The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.

#TAXING TIMES: The Trump organisation’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg reportedly surrendered to authorities ahead of expected charges against him and former US President Donald Trump’s company.

PARTING SHOT

Nick Kyrgios has been putting on a show at Wimbledon this evening, beating Italian Gianluca Mager in straight sets.

The Australian wowed the Court Three crowd as he boomed down 29 aces in a 7-6 (7) 6-4 6-4 win.