Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll reached 5,000 as health officials confirmed 448 new cases.
- The Delta coronavirus variant now accounts for approximately 70% of cases, according to virologist Dr Cillian de Gascun.
- The online booking system for Covid-19 vaccines is expected to open toward the end of next week for the 30-34 age cohort.
- New DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson insisted it is the Northern Ireland Protocol, not his party, which threatens the stability of the Stormont Assembly.
- A man in his late 20s was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.
- A total of 130 countries agreed to a global tax reform ensuring that multinationals pay their fair share wherever they operate, but Ireland was not among them.
- Hundreds of thousands of people are set to receive their Digital Covid Cert in the next three weeks, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
- An expert group on rapid antigen testing is to examine how to ‘safely’ use rapid antigen testing across various sectors.
WORLD
#BRITNEY SPEARS: A Los Angeles court denied Britney Spears’ request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs.
#MIAMI: Rescue efforts at a partially collapsed Florida apartment building have been halted due to concern about the stability of the remaining structure. The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.
#TAXING TIMES: The Trump organisation’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg reportedly surrendered to authorities ahead of expected charges against him and former US President Donald Trump’s company.
PARTING SHOT
Nick Kyrgios has been putting on a show at Wimbledon this evening, beating Italian Gianluca Mager in straight sets.
The Australian wowed the Court Three crowd as he boomed down 29 aces in a 7-6 (7) 6-4 6-4 win.
So slick from Nick 💫@NickKyrgios is into the third round - and it's no surprise with shotmaking like this...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bQFPzp2ifo— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021
