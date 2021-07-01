#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Thursday 1 July 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 9:00 PM
53 minutes ago 1,706 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5483228

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

MURALS 25 Street artists have been putting the finishing touches to a series of large murals reflecting the essence of Dún Laoghaire in the Dublin town this week Source: Sam Boal.RN

  • Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll reached 5,000 as health officials confirmed 448 new cases. 
  • The Delta coronavirus variant now accounts for approximately 70% of cases, according to virologist Dr Cillian de Gascun.
  • The online booking system for Covid-19 vaccines is expected to open toward the end of next week for the 30-34 age cohort. 
  • New DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson insisted it is the Northern Ireland Protocol, not his party, which threatens the stability of the Stormont Assembly.
  • A man in his late 20s was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.
  • A total of 130 countries agreed to a global tax reform ensuring that multinationals pay their fair share wherever they operate, but Ireland was not among them.
  • Hundreds of thousands of people are set to receive their Digital Covid Cert in the next three weeks, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. 
  • An expert group on rapid antigen testing is to examine how to ‘safely’ use rapid antigen testing across various sectors. 

WORLD

dianas-60th-birthday Princes William and Harry unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Source: PA

#BRITNEY SPEARS: A Los Angeles court denied Britney Spears’ request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs.

#MIAMI: Rescue efforts at a partially collapsed Florida apartment building have been halted due to concern about the stability of the remaining structure. The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.

#TAXING TIMES: The Trump organisation’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg reportedly surrendered to authorities ahead of expected charges against him and former US President Donald Trump’s company.

PARTING SHOT 

Nick Kyrgios has been putting on a show at Wimbledon this evening, beating Italian Gianluca Mager in straight sets. 

The Australian wowed the Court Three crowd as he boomed down 29 aces in a 7-6 (7) 6-4 6-4 win.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

