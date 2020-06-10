Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A woman tries on a pair of designer sun glasses in Brown Thomas in Dublin Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

People attend an anti-racism protest in Hull, UK Source: PA

#CORONAVIRUS: The World Health Organization’s Dr Michael Ryan said that the Covid-19 pandemic is “still evolving” and is “by no means over”.

#US: A statue of Christopher Columbus in the state of Virginia was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then thrown into a lake.

#RESIGNATION: Crossfit founder and CEO Greg Glassman confirmed he would step down from the company after criticism of comments he made about George Floyd.

#AXED: The television show Cops was dropped by the Paramount Network after 33 seasons on air amid rising racial tensions in the US.

PARTING SHOT

There’s no shortage of festivals that have been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With fears about the transmission of the virus, it’s simply not feasible for many huge gatherings to go ahead.

But one man is staying positive. Lisdoonvarna match-maker, Willie Daly, expressed hope today that this year’s love-fest – which takes place in the town every September – can happen this year.

“Love cannot be stopped,” he told one reporter. “Covid-19 will make people seek a deeper type of love and make people aware of how special life is.”

We’ll see what happens in September.