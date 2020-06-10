Coronavirus: Five deaths and 19 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further five people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.
The Department of Health also said that a further 19 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,234, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,695.
Updates to follow…
COMMENTS (15)