Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Coronavirus: Five deaths and 19 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 5:50 PM
28 minutes ago 19,950 Views 15 Comments
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further five people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that a further 19 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,234, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,695.

Updates to follow…

Adam Daly
