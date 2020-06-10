This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 June, 2020
TV show Cops axed amid racial tensions and protests

The programme had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, but that move has now become permanent.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 8:21 AM
50 minutes ago 7,343 Views 27 Comments
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

US TELEVISION SHOW Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network after 33 seasons on air, as protests against police proliferate around the world.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement yesterday.

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move has now become permanent.

It was not immediately clear whether Langley Productions, which makes Cops, would try to find a new network to broadcast the show.

The reality show, which was shown on British TV and which featured a well known reggae theme song of Bad Boys, allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.

It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was rebranded as the Paramount Network in 2018.

Floyd was laid to rest in his hometown of Houston in Texas yesterday.

Family and friends gathered for a ceremony which included gospel and poignant tributes to cap the long farewell to the 46-year-old African American whose death ignited global protests against police brutality and racism.

Press Association

