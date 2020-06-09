Funeral of George Floyd set to begin in Texas

Pallbearers bring the coffin of George Floyd into a church in Houston ahead of his funeral

Pallbearers bring the coffin of George Floyd into a church in Houston ahead of his funeral

THE FUNERAL OF George Floyd is set to begin in Houston, Texas.

The private service will end six days of mourning for the African-American man whose death inspired global protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

The 46-year-old was to be laid to rest next to his mother in the suburb of Pearland. He cried out for his mother as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck on 25 May.

About 6,000 people attended a public memorial on Monday in Houston, where Floyd grew up.

Mourners waited for hours to pay their respects in the city yesterday, many wearing T-shirts with his picture or “I Can’t Breathe” – the words he uttered as he lay pinned to the pavement for what prosecutors say was eight minutes, 46 seconds.

Floyd’s body lay in an open gold-coloured casket yesterday.

His death has sparked international protests and scattered violence and drew new attention to the treatment of African-Americans in the US by police and the criminal justice system.

In the past two weeks, Confederate statues have been toppled, and many cities are debating overhauling, dismantling or cutting funding for police departments.

Authorities in some places have barred police from using chokeholds or are otherwise rethinking policies on the use of force.

Floyd’s death has also reshaped the US presidential race.

To be re-elected, President Donald Trump must bounce back from one of the lowest points of his presidency, with recent polls showing that eight in 10 Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and even spiralling out of control.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president, met with Floyd’s family on Monday, according to a photo posted on Twitter by the civil rights leader the Reverend Al Sharpton.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Biden planned to provide a video message for Floyd’s funeral.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been arrested in connection with Floyd’s death, which was captured on mobile phone video by bystanders.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court via video link yesterday.

J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting. All four could get up to 40 years in prison.