This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Covid-19 figures, man killed in road collision and Harvey Weinstein charged with further sexual assault in US – here’s what made headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 7:58 PM
51 minutes ago 4,582 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072783

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LOCKDOWN BOOK BORROW STALL__140041_90596630 A father and son outside their home in Phibsboro, Dublin, with a book stall they have set up for locals Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed 33 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland. 839 new cases of the virus were also confirmed, including 286 cases from a German laboratory.
  • A man his 40s died following a two-car collision in Leixlip, Co Kildare.
  • Minister for Health Simon Harris said that the government expected Ireland’s backlog of coronavirus tests to be cleared by the end of next week.
  • Sinn Féin criticised Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann for “unilaterally” requesting help from the British army to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.
  • A woman in her 20s was arrested after a health worker was assaulted at a hospital in Sligo this morning.
  • Gardaí urged people to obey public health guidelines and stay at home when possible this weekend to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 spread.
  • People have been asked to take part in a national initiative at 9pm to honour those who have lost their lives and suffered from Covid-19, as well as frontline staff and healthcare workers.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-sat-apr-11-2020 A cyclist passes a billboard poster outside Glasgow Royal Infirmary Source: PA

#UK Britain announced another 917 deaths in hospital of people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country’s total toll close to 10,000.

#VACCINE A vaccine for Covid-19 could be available for the general public by September, an Oxford University professor has claimed.

#BRAZIL A 15 year-old boy living with an indigenous tribe in the Amazon rainforest has died after contracting the coronavirus.

#METOO Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting a third woman by Los Angeles prosecutors yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Twitter has its fair share of colourised accounts, which take black and white photos of historical events or people and inject some colour into them.

A few Irish events and historical figures have cropped up over time, but one account that caught our eye recently was @irelandincolour, which specifically colourises Irish history.

Here’s their recent effort at Constance Markievicz, complete with a dog and two Fianna Éireann officers:

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie