Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A father and son outside their home in Phibsboro, Dublin, with a book stall they have set up for locals Source: RollingNews.ie

Health officials confirmed 33 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland. 839 new cases of the virus were also confirmed, including 286 cases from a German laboratory.

in Ireland. 839 new cases of the virus were also confirmed, including 286 cases from a German laboratory. A man his 40s died following a two-car collision in Leixlip , Co Kildare.

, Co Kildare. Minister for Health Simon Harris said that the government expected Ireland’s backlog of coronavirus tests to be cleared by the end of next week.

said that the government expected Ireland’s backlog of coronavirus tests to be cleared by the end of next week. Sinn Féin criticised Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann for “unilaterally” requesting help from the British army to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

for “unilaterally” requesting help from the British army to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. A woman in her 20s was arrested after a health worker was assaulted at a hospital in Sligo this morning.

was assaulted at a hospital in Sligo this morning. Gardaí urged people to obey public health guidelines and stay at home when possible this weekend to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 spread.

when possible this weekend to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 spread. People have been asked to take part in a national initiative at 9pm to honour those who have lost their lives and suffered from Covid-19, as well as frontline staff and healthcare workers.

INTERNATIONAL

A cyclist passes a billboard poster outside Glasgow Royal Infirmary Source: PA

#UK Britain announced another 917 deaths in hospital of people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country’s total toll close to 10,000.

#VACCINE A vaccine for Covid-19 could be available for the general public by September, an Oxford University professor has claimed.

#BRAZIL A 15 year-old boy living with an indigenous tribe in the Amazon rainforest has died after contracting the coronavirus.

#METOO Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting a third woman by Los Angeles prosecutors yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Twitter has its fair share of colourised accounts, which take black and white photos of historical events or people and inject some colour into them.

A few Irish events and historical figures have cropped up over time, but one account that caught our eye recently was @irelandincolour, which specifically colourises Irish history.

Here’s their recent effort at Constance Markievicz, complete with a dog and two Fianna Éireann officers:

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.