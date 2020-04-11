Woman arrested after health worker assaulted at Sligo hospital

A WOMAN IN her 20s is due to appear before the courts this evening after a health worker was assaulted at a hospital in Sligo.

The 24 year-old woman was arrested after reports of an assault at the facility at around 7.30am this morning.

She was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Ballymote Garda station.

The woman is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this evening at 5pm.

