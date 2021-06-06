#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 6 Jun 2021, 7:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Pubs across the country have been preparing to reopen tomorrow for outdoor service.

IRELAND

A Sri Lankan man wades through in an inundated street carrying a child following heavy rainfall at Malwana, on the outskirts of Colombo.

WORLD

#ROYAL BABY: Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their baby daughter, who they have named ‘Lilibet’ after The Queen. 

#GERMANY: Polls opened as the right wing anti-migrant party AfD looks set to make gains. 

#SRI LANKA: At least 16 people were killed and more than a quarter of a million people have been left homeless after floods and mudslides. 

PARTING SHOT

Following the release last week of notorious Sicilian Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca, Federico Varese, Professor of Criminology at Oxford University, describes how the Mafia – or Cosa Nostra – continues to influence Sicilian life. [BBC]

Michelle Hennessy
