Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were criticisms of the policing approach taken in Dublin‘s city centre last night, following the arrest of 19 people.
- Public health officials reported 313 new cases of Covid-19.
- Apache Pizza reported a data breach to the Data Protection Commission.
- In Cork a man appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman in her 60s.
- A motorcyclist was killed in a road collision in Co Kerry.
- Dublin City Council is to take a €250,000 loss on a Dublin property it bought only four years ago.
- Minister Simon Coveney said calls to expel the Israeli ambassador to Ireland make no sense.
WORLD
#ROYAL BABY: Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their baby daughter, who they have named ‘Lilibet’ after The Queen.
#GERMANY: Polls opened as the right wing anti-migrant party AfD looks set to make gains.
#SRI LANKA: At least 16 people were killed and more than a quarter of a million people have been left homeless after floods and mudslides.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Following the release last week of notorious Sicilian Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca, Federico Varese, Professor of Criminology at Oxford University, describes how the Mafia – or Cosa Nostra – continues to influence Sicilian life. [BBC]
COMMENTS (2)